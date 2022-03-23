CM writes to Shah, seeks regularisation of 4.5K NDMC staff

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the regularisation of 4,500 Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees serving in the New Delhi Municipal Council, asking that the Union government speedily approve the draft Recruitment Rules of Group 'C' posts in the NDMC so that the regularisation can take effect.



CM Kejriwal is also an ex-officio Member of the NDMC and has written to Shah, saying that the draft recruitment rules were sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs first on September 25, 2020, following which a revised draft was also sent in April 2021, on which the Union government is yet to act.

"These RMRs are waiting for many years for their regularisation against the existing vacancies in NDMC in the erstwhile group 'D' (now upgraded to Group 'C' posts). These employees have devoted a number of years as TMR & RMR in NDMC and are suffering for long for want of regularisation as regular employees of NDMC," the CM said in his letter.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office added, "The employees have gone from pillar to post seeking expediting of the process but there hasn't been any action on the same by the Centre. In view of the grievances of the employees, the CM has taken up the matter with the Centre and asked for the employees to get permanent jobs as soon as possible."

The CM in his letter thus said, "Keeping in view of the urgency of the matter, it is kindly requested to issue necessary directions for speedy approval of the draft recruitment rules of Group C so that these RMR employees can be made regular NDMC employees and would resolve their long-pending grievances."