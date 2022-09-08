CM writes to PM seeking formulation of plan for upgradation of govt schools

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Central government's and requested for the upgradation of all government schools across the country at once.



"You have planned to work upon only 14,500 government schools which indicates that it will take 100 years to repair 10 lakh government schools across the country. Around 18 crore children across the country study in government schools and 80 per cent of the government schools are worse than junkyards," the CM said.

"We made a huge mistake in 1947, as soon as the country became independent, first of all we should have opened excellent schools in every village and locality of India, but we did not. It is even sadder that as a nation we did not pay attention to providing good education to our children even for the next 75 years. Can India waste any more time now?" he said.

Kejriwal urged the PM to formulate a plan to upgrade and modernise all the 10 lakh government schools of the country within the next 5 years by bringing all the state governments together.

"In Delhi, we have made very good government schools at a very low cost; we will fully cooperate with you in this task of nation building," he added.

Every day 27 crore children go to school across the country out of which, about 18 crore children go to government schools.

"If we are giving such education to crores of children, then how will India become a developed country?" Kejriwal questioned in the letter.

He further said that the country cannot become a developed nation without the provision of excellent education in every government school.

