CM urges states to join hands in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a strong appeal to all states to come together in the time of this oxygen crisis and help each other amid reports that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were holding back supplies allocated to the Capital by the Centre. "This is not fair. This is a huge calamity and we need to fight it unitedly. If we are divided, India will not survive," Kejriwal said, speaking of neighbouring states holing back their supply.



He appealed to state governments to help each other and promised to provide them surplus oxygen, medicines and doctors if the COVID-19 situation came under control in Delhi.

The newly increased quota of oxygen is going to be supplied primarily from Odisha and the Delhi government is trying its best to airlift oxygen from the state to cut down on the time in its transportation, Kejriwal said.

"This is a collective crisis. If we decide to split ourselves into Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, India will not survive. We need to come together and unite as Indians and as human beings," Kejriwal appealed.

He said people in these troubled times want to see and hear states helping each other and not fighting over resources.

The country cannot afford to get divided into states at this point, he said, appealing state governments to come together to work and increase resources and manpower to overcome the crisis. The Delhi government is also making efforts to airlift its enhanced quota of oxygen supply from Odisha, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal thanked the Centre and the high court for their efforts towards raising Delhi's oxygen quota for treating COVID 19 patients, and said supplies have started reaching the national capital.

He also urged the Central government and Haryana government to facilitate "smooth passage" to vehicles carrying medical oxygen to Delhi.

Later, the CM received a call from his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, assuring complete support to Delhi government in lifting oxygen.

Kejriwal also spoke to Haryana CM and sought his help in facilitating transport of oxygen trucks from the neighbouring state to Delhi, and claimed he assured "full support". But he maintained that Delhi needed at least 700 MT oxygen every day.