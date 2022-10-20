CM urges PM to work together to improve schools; BJP hits back

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools and offered his government's expertise, inviting a sharp retort from the BJP.



The miserable education system in Delhi cannot be a model for the country, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, adding that Modi has been working to improve government education and make it effective since he was Gujarat's chief minister.

Kejriwal's remarks come after Modi visited a school in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, and interacted with

students.

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country," he said.

Hitting back, Malviya said Modi's aim has been to change things on the ground. "He does not do politics for merely giving advertisements like you," he said, replying to the Aam Aam Party (AAP) leader's tweet.