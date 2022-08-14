CM urges people to hoist national flag at home

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Delhiites to hoist the national flag at their houses under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign beginning Saturday, saying the tricolour was honour and glory of the country. The Kejriwal government has planned to distribute 25 lakh tricolours among school children and people in every nook and corner of the capital and hold various other patriotic programmes to celebrate the 75 years of Independence.

"The tricolour is our pride, honour, glory and life. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is beginning from today. Do hoist the tricolor at your houses with pride," Kejriwal tweeted. The Centre has announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate the special occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier urged people to use the tricolor as their profile picture on social media accounts.