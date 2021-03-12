CM to kickstart year-long activities to celebrate 75 yrs of Independence today

New Delhi: The Delhi government will kick start the year-long activities to celebrate the 75 years of Independence at Central Park area in Connaught Place on Friday for which CM Arvind Kejriwal has invited people to participate in the celebration. "However, the entry to the event will be limited to maintain COVID norms and guidelines," the government said in a statement. The CM has urged the residents of the city to create India as the number one nation in the world.

"Heartiest congratulations to all on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Let's create an India which is inspired by the dreams of our freedom fighters and martyrs, and an India inspired by the principles of Ram Rajya. Let's make our nation number one in the world," he said.

The Delhi Tourism department will be organising the event and in the upcoming days the city streets will come alive in the evening with performances hosted in collaboration with the Art and Culture Department.

"Apart from being the date of 75 weeks of celebration also marks the historic Dandi March part of Mahatma Gandhi's nonviolence movement towards India's Independence, which is a historical event of people's resilience and will," the government said in an issued statement.

Meanwhile, according the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, "During the above-mentioned programme, there would be a march by civil defence personnel on Radial Roads from Outer Connaught Place to Inner Connaught Place. In view of the above-mentioned function, a huge gathering of pedestrians is expected in Inner Circle C.P."

"So commuters/drivers are requested to avoid Inner Connaught Place on 12.03.2021 from 2.00 PM till 9.00 PM," the advisory stated.