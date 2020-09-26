CM to Javadekar: Scale up IARI tech to deal with crop residue

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, recommending scaling up the use of a low-cost technology developed by scientists at the



Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here to deal with stubble burning.

IARI scientists have developed a chemical that decomposes stubble and turns

it into manure. There is no need for farmers to burn stubble, Kejriwal said.

Experts at the institute have developed what they call as decomposer capsules . Just four capsules can be used to prepare 25 litres of a solution, using some jaggery and chickpea flour, enough to cover one hectare of land.

Scientists say stubble burning reduces soil fertility by killing the good bacteria present in it. But if the crop residue can be turned into manure, the use of fertilizers can be reduced, the letter read.

Kejriwal said this method can be a good solution to the problem of stubble-burning and the city government is going to use it at a large scale to ensure there are "absolutely no farm fires" in the national Capital.