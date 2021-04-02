CM to inaugurate Chandni Chowk on April 17 as redevelopment work ends

New Delhi: The much awaited inauguration of Chandni Chowk will see light on April 17 with CM Arvind Kejriwal stating that after the redevelopment tourism sector will get a boost in the Capital. The redevelopment work started December 1, 2018 and was targeted to be completed by November 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 induced pandemic.



The government in order to encourage tourism will put a ban on the movement of motorized vehicles on the Chandni Chowk redeveloped road from 9 AM to 9 PM with an exemption to emergency vehicles so that people coming to the area do not have to face problems including traffic jams.

The state government had decided to renovate and beautify the main road of Chandni Chowk for which a sum of 99 crore was used as it was in a dilapidated condition and was inaccessible to several international tourists.

"In addition to this, due to the tourist crowds and traffic jams, India's international image was adversely affected. Therefore, the Kejriwal government started to enhance the beauty of Chandani Chowk from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque, so that the visiting tourists could admire its beauty," the government said in a statement.

"It is a historical heritage site and the entire area has been made very beautiful, seeking to bring back the glory of this old historical place. After the beautification of Chandni Chowk, tourism would get a major boost, and people coming to Delhi would be attracted to pay a visit to Chandni Chowk," the CM said.

Arrangements have been made on both sides of the road to accommodate people coming to the renovated area. During the reconstruction process, the needs of the disabled have also been taken care of along with keeping space aside for planting small and big plants on both sides of the road.

During the renovation major challenges of the pipeline have been overcome with the old pipeline being replaced with new sewerage for water connection and the restoration of the existing sewerage network. IGL's gas pipeline has also been laid to strengthen public safety in the food joints in the area.

Also, a dedicated water line has been installed for the street fire hydrant to reduce fire hazards on both sides of the road and inside the very congested and inaccessible markets. Electric Vehicles will also be operated for the convenience of the senior citizens.