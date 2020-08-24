CM thanks banquet halls & suggests web portal to revive sector

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday interacted with representatives of the banquet association and thanked them for their service in augmenting the city's COVID-19 infrastructure before saying that everyone will now have



to work together to revive Delhi's economy.

Talking about the banquet halls, which have now been allowed to resume their operations after being de-linked from hospitals, the CM said, "I agree that an SOP must be made on the policy and it will be done soon. I will hold another meeting with representatives of the banquet halls in a few days to discuss issues such as environmental and parking issues as well." Kejriwal said, "Now is the time to bring the economy back on track, and if we do not do it quickly, we might recover from Corona but we would not be able to recover from the economic slowdown."

The CM also said that a website with all the banquet halls listed should be made to encourage people from within and outside of Delhi to make bookings which will help revive the sector here. He said, "The website will further be promoted by the government. The market, industries and service sectors will be displayed on the website and traders, industrialists and service sector professionals can easily take their businesses to the global level."