CM seeks time from Amit Shah to discuss law and order in city

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital. Meanwhile, Kejriwal through a series of tweets expressed his views on the ongoing protests in the National Capital.



Aam Admi Party's (AAP) election-in-charge Sanjay Singh commented on the disturbance of the law and order situation in India's national capital on Monday. In a statement, he said that it was a grave situation.

He tweeted, "I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately in Delhi - for this, have asked the Home Minister Amit Shah for an appointment."

Singh said in a statement, "a proper and thorough inquiry is required to find out who burnt the buses on Sunday, who is behind the conspiracy, and BJP's role in the entire incident needs to be exposed.

Peace should be restored at the earliest and we have appealed to Delhiites to stay away from any activity where there could be a possibility of any kind of violent activity.

AAP's state convener Gopal Rai said that the BJP is desperate because it is going to lose the upcoming Delhi assembly election. It is indulging in dirty politics because it has nothing else to offer voters.

He said, "AAP is completely against any kind of violence. Whoever has indulged in and instigated the violence must be punished after a thorough and independent probe of the entire matter. The manner in which the violence occurred in Jamia yesterday, followed by Delhi Police's brutal lathi charge on students at and BJP leaders' irresponsible statements, it is clear that this entire episode is part of the BJP's politics of oppression."

Singh said, "AAP strongly condemns the brutal police repression against the students of Jamia University. The entry of police inside the university campus and the repression let loose by it in the library and the hostels needs to be condemned in strongest possible terms."

"Ever since Amit Shah has taken over as the Home Minister of India, it is highly condemnable that the Delhi Police has been resorting to extreme brutalities on all sections – lawyers, students, farmers, differently abled persons and even women. BJP is resorting to its original dirty politics sensing its rout in the coming Assembly elections, It needs to be kept in mind that even before the 2015 Assembly polls, BJP had tried the same tactics in Trilokpuri and Bawana," added Singh.

"On Sunday, there were two protests in Okhla. In the first, citizens of the locality along with the legislator participated, where no violence happened. Secondly, in Jamia Millia Islamia without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor and the Police entered the campus, used teargas, and lathi-charged students in the library," added Rai.