CM seeks compensation, guarantee for MSP & sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated farmers on the success of their movement against the Centre's farm



laws, and said their victory is the victory of democracy and the AAP government supports their demands.

The Delhi Assembly also passed a resolution seeking repeal of the three farm laws, compensation to families of over 700 farmers who died during the protests and legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops. PM Narendra Modi had recently announced that the controversial farm laws would be repealed.

Replying to a discussion on a resolution tabled in the House to repeal the farm laws, Kejriwal said, "The victory of farmers is the victory of democracy. We support pending demands of farmers, we are with them".

The resolution, moved by Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai, was passed with a voice vote by the assembly.

The chief minister said the central government passed the three farm laws with arrogance due to its majority in Lok Sabha.

"The farm laws were passed with arrogance due to (Centre's) majority in Lok Sabha. I congratulate the farmers for their success. All those who meant well for the country — men, women, youth and traders — supported it. I specially congratulate the farmers from Punjab who led the agitation," he said in the House.

The resolution passed by the Assembly stated that the three central farm laws were against the interests of farmers and public in general, and were enacted to favour handful of business houses.

He said the farmers faced obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic, inclement weather and dengue to achieve success.

"It was the longest non-violent movement. The ruling party (BJP) did everything to instigate them. They faced abuses, were termed as terrorists, Khalistani, agents of China and Pakistan. Water cannon was used, nails were used to stop them but they overcame it all. This movement enhanced the confidence of people in democracy that was shaken recently", Kejriwal said in the Assembly.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party government did not allow turning stadium into jails despite immense pressure. The resolution also demanded removal and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur incident.

"Union minister Ajay Mishra should be immediately sacked. I do not understand what is the Centre's compulsion not to remove him. Cases against farmers should be withdrawn, the AAP national convenor demanded.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly on Friday suspended BJP MLA Jitender Mahajan from its one-day special session and also marshalled out BJP legislators Anil Bajpai and Mohan Singh Bisht for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the House.