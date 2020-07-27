CM says active cases 'steadily' going down

New Delhi: Delhi's recovery rate on Sunday reached nearly 88 per cent, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the Capital is now in the 10th position among states and union territories as the city's active case count is "steadily" dipping.



The number of active cases is 11,904 now, against 12,657 on Saturday, 13,681 on Friday, 14,554 on Thursday and 14,954 on Wednesday, according to health department bulletins.

On Sunday, the Delhi government reported 1,807 recoveries, taking the total recoveries in the city to 1,14,875 and the recovery rate to 87.95 per cent. Meanwhile, the Capital reported 1,075 new cases, taking the tally here to 1,30,606.

Significantly, only 21 deaths were added to the toll on Sunday, one of the lowest in a few weeks, taking COVID-19 fatalities here to 3,827. Meanwhile, 6,976 active patients are recovering in home isolation and of the total active cases in COVID Care Centre, 3,202 are people put under quarantine after arriving in the country on Vande Bharat flights or on Bubble flights.

The city has conducted a total of 17,533 tests in the last 24 hours, of which 5,032 were RT-PCR tests and 12,501 were rapid antigen tests. the Capital is now conducting nearly 50,000 tests per million of its population, with a total of 9,46,777 tests conducted since the outbreak.

The total number of containment zones here has increased to 714.