CM reviews infra works in illegal colonies, directs to complete them all in time

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the construction of roads and streets in unauthorised colonies taken up by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) through which 441 work assignments have been completed by the Department, 153 are on the verge of completion, according to the state government.



The development work in 172 out of 352 colonies has been completed by DSIIDC and 69 works are in progress. The Chief Minister on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing construction of roads and streets in unauthorised colonies with the respective department officials along with his Deputy Manish Sispdia and cabinet minister Satyendra Jain. The DSIIDC is involved in constructing roads and rainwater drains in unauthorised colonies as well.

Following the review meeting the CM directed the officials to get the projects completed within the stipulated time frame without compromising the quality of work and also said that the required funds would be disbursed as required by the finance department.

The IFCD has unauthorised colonies in 47 assembly constituencies under its purview where a total of 784 unauthorised colonies have been earmarked. Out of which road and street construction projects have received administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions in 755 project works and 737 works have been taken up as of date in 535 unauthorised colonies, according to the official government data.

The department also laid out an intricate timeline for all their ongoing projects in which the officials present in the meeting said that 50 projects will be completed by September 2021, 187 by December 2021, 49 by March 2022.

Of all the ongoing projects of the Irrigation and Flood Control department, 153 works are 76 per cent to 99 per cent complete, 48 projects are 51 percent to 75 per cent complete.

The progress of roads and drains being handled by the IFCD was also elaborated upon with officials stating that they have completed 459 projects whereas 278 are under-construction. According to government data, 18,340 roads are being built with a total length of 1845.73 kilometres by the department and out of the 15,638 roads stretching over 1542.43 kilometres have been already constructed while 2702 roads are under-construction.

"Works of 30,606 drains were taken up by the department totalling 3052.41 kilometres of which 27,576 drains of 2661.23 kilometres have been completed and 3,030 are under construction for a total of 391.18 kilometre length," it added.

The DSIIDC is carrying out development works only in 11 assembly constituencies — Chhatarpur, Deoli, Bijwasan, Karawal Nagar, Dwarka, Palam, Janakpuri, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Rohini and Delhi Cantonment.

Most of the ongoing development work in unauthorised colonies has been completed, the government said in a statement. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department informed that the work of laying pipelines in unauthorised colonies is also in progress with work going on in 306 pipeline projects across 249 colonies.

All development work has been completed at colonies in Model Town, Chandni Chowk, Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Mehrauli, Seemapuri, Rohtash Nagar and Ghonda, the statement said.