CM reviews health proj

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting on the Health Information Management System (HIMS) project with Health and Family Welfare Minister Satyendar Jain and other health department officials.



The CM discussed the progress of the HIMS project, along with other projects like e-health cards and initiating a health helpline. Kejriwal said that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the good health of the people and instructed officials to ensure the completion of the project within the stipulated timeline.

"We should expedite the process of floating tenders and proposals, along with expediting the process of approvals. Ensuring the good health of the people is our priority. The project should be completed within its due timeline," the CM said. The HIMS Project is expected to be operational within this year.

The HIMS project seeks to target the healthcare delivery process which includes all the patient care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning, supply chain management, and backend services and processes. The entire system will be on the cloud and digitized which will enable the citizens to avail information on one platform in emergency cases. The facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future, the Health department said in a statement.

The HIMS project will have a web portal and mobile app which will be launched to store the database of the health information of the residents. "The foremost priority will be to have all interactive features, such as having the latest contact information of the patient," Kejriwal said. The app will have interactive features — a patient will be able to update his latest information as well as ensure data correction — in case of any discrepancies.

Health cards will be issued in the names of all the residents of the city which will ensure the availability of the benefits of the government healthcare services to every resident. Post issuance, the health card will be integrated with the Health Information Management System.

"We need to ensure that all the residents of Delhi are issued e-health cards. We will provide health cards to every household in Delhi so that they can obtain hassle-free treatment," Jain said.