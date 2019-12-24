CM releases 'AAP ka Report Card'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday released "AAP ka Report Card" where he emphasised the 10 major achievements of the AAP government in the last 5 years. The achievements included education, health, power, water, budget performance, women safety, unauthorised colonies, transport, pro-people governance, and transformational governance.



The Delhi CM said, "The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years. The budget allocation of the education sector was Rs 6,600 crore, which has now increased to Rs 15,600 crore. For the first time ever in Delhi, in the last three years, students from government schools have consistently achieved better results than students of the private schools in Standard 12."

"We are sevaks (servants) of the public and it is our responsibility to present our report card of our performance," Kejriwal said.

"Earlier, even middle-class families had to sacrifice their savings and resources if a family member required treatment in a private hospital. But today, the residents of Delhi do not need to worry about financial emergencies, because all kinds of treatments in Delhi government hospitals are free. The budget of the healthcare sector has been increased from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 7,500 crore. We have opened over 400 Mohalla Clinics in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The CM said, "I am happy to say that today Delhi is the only city in the country to have 24-hour power supply in each household and the only city to have over 32 lakh consumers receiving zero electricity bills. Delhi is the only state to have free electricity up to 200 units. In addition, over 12 lakh consumers have directly benefited from the 50 per cent subsidy on bills between 200 to 400 units."

He went on to say that 93 per cent of Delhi receives tap water, and the rest 7 per cent of Delhi will receive tap water within a year. Delhi is the only state that provides 20,000 litres of free lifeline water to its people and more than 14 lakh consumers' water bills have reduced to zero. Around 1,554 colonies out of 1,797 unauthorised colonies have been connected with piped water supply, and the rest of the colonies

will receive water supply within a year."

The CM said, "It is very easy to give a speech at Ramlila Maidan on unauthorised colonies, but it is quite difficult to work on the ground for their development. Over Rs 8,000 crore have been invested in the development of the unauthorized colonies in the last five years. Proper roads and drains have been constructed in 1,281 unauthorised colonies, and sewer lines have been laid down in 1,130 unauthorised colonies out of the 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi."