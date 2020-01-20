CM promises free bus rides for students, 'mohalla marshals'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released a signed 10-Point Guarantee Card to the people of Delhi in an event held on Sunday. The CM said that the 10-point Guarantee Report crad is not a manifesto. A detailed manifesto will be released in the coming seven to 10 days.



"This Guarantee Card and the 10 promises listed in it will touch the lives of all the people of Delhi. People are very much affected by basic services like electricity, water, education, and healthcare. We guarantee that the existing services and subsidies in these sectors will continue for the next five years. Opposition parties are spreading rumours that these services will be terminated by March 2020, after the elections. This is a lie. The manifesto will have a detailed set of promises addressing the issues of specific groups like advocates, teachers, students, and workers, separately. Those promises also will be implemented effectively in the coming five years as we fulfilled our all 70 promises made five years ago," Kejriwal added.

The 10 points include, a sparkling Delhi with 24 hours electricity and 200 units free electricity and underground electricity cables to tackle the mess of overhead electricity cables. "I assure the people of Delhi that the government will continue to provide 24 hours of uninterrupted electricity to all," Kejriwal assured. He also promised 24 hours clean piped water to every household in Delhi.

"When we came to power in 2015, only 58% of Delhi had access to piped water. We improved it to 93%. In the next five years, the rest seven percent will also be added to the water network," Kejriwal said. He also promised quality education to all till graduation. "Children born in Delhi will get quality education till graduation. We stopped the arbitrary fee hike in private schools in Delhi. We'll continue to facilitate the students in Delhi with loans for graduate studies," he said.

The CM promised cheap, accessible and better healthcare for all along with the promise of largest and cheapest transport system in Delhi. "The transport system in Delhi will be made a robust one with over 11,000 buses and more than 500 Kilometers of the metro network. Apart from this, we'll develop last-mile connectivity to ensure woman safety. Along with women, free bus ride scheme will be extended to include students", Kejriwal assured.

The AAP national convener said that if the party returns to power then they will make Delhi Pollution-Free.

"Pollution will be reduced to 1/3rd in the course of next 5 years. Dust on roads will be removed using vacuum cleaners along with planting of two crore trees. The Yamuna will be cleaned and made pollution-free," Kejriwal assured. He also promised a clean and beautiful Delhi.

The CM spoke on women safety and said, "We have installed nearly 1.5 Lakh CCTV cameras, and another 1.5 lakh will be installed in the next few months. The numbers don't matter, we'll install as many CCTV cameras, and street lights as needed in the city to ensure woman safety. Similar to bus marshals, Mohalla Marshals will be appointed."

The Guarantee Report card also promises basic infrastructure in unauthorized colonies and a pukka house for all slum dwellers. "People in slums of Delhi live in extremely difficult situations. In order to give a dignified life to the slum dwellers, they will be provided with pakka houses near to the slums," said Kejriwal.