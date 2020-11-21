CM meets mkt, traders' associations, asks them to distribute free masks

New delhi: After having worried traders and businesspeople by hinting that some extremely crowded marketplaces might be shut in light of the 3rd COVID-19 wave, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government does not want to shut any market and asked representatives from market and traders' associations to stock up on spare masks and distribute it to people not wearing them.



At a virtual meeting with the representatives of the market associations, the chief minister also sought cooperation from the market associations on curbing COVID-19 cases in the city.

"Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties, government does not wish to shut any market. They assured anyone not wearing a mask in the market will be provided free by market associations. All shops will also be asked to keep spare masks and hand sanitizers," the chief minister tweeted.

He said he was assured by market associations that they will provide free masks to those not wearing them and also ensure the availability of spare masks and sanitisers at shops.

Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, CM Kejriwal had on Tuesday sought power from the Centre to impose restrictions in those markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots due to crowded situations, people not using face masks and violations of social distancing there.

"Delhi government does not want to shut any market, the people of the associations should provide free masks to the people who are without masks," Kejriwal said in the meeting and sought cooperation in controlling the rising cases of Corona in the national capital.

In view of the rising coronavirus infections in the city, the representatives of the market associations expressed concern over the possibility of closing down of markets, on which the chief minister "clarified" that the Delhi government does not want to shut any market, a Delhi government statement said.