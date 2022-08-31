CM meets medal winners of Commonwealth Games 2022

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold medallist Amit Panghal and Bronze medallist Pooja Gahlot and congratulated them on their victory.



The CM discussed with them the idea of fostering a sports-friendly environment in Delhi and around the country. The CM said that the knowledge of both athletes will be sought by Delhi Sports University allowing new players to benefit from their experience.

"You have made the whole country proud with your brilliant performances at the highest level. We are proud of athletes like Amit & Pooja, and wish them immense success for the future," Kejriwal said.

The government has established the Delhi Sports University to identify and nurture talent from across the country and promote them to the global arena, he said. The University will inculcate the expertise and experience of athletes from all over India to develop a world-class sports institute. The CM assured that his Government is very serious about promoting all kinds of sports and is heavily investing in its infrastructure as well as education.

Amit Panghal won the gold medal in boxing in CWG 2022, and Pooja won the bronze medal in wrestling in the event. She represents Delhi at the national level and has been training at the state's facilities as well.

