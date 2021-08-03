CM lays out stricter guidelines for spas - to curb abuse & trafficking

New Delhi: The Delhi government has laid out guidelines for operation of Spa and Massage centres in the Capital with strict measures to ensure the prohibition of sexual abuse and trafficking, and safeguards to ensure the security of consumers as well as employees.



The announcement comes after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) flagged irregularities and sexual abuse at such centres with CM Arvind Kejriwal approving the new guidelines.

A Task Force was established to review the report of the Chairperson of DCW Swati Maliwal and take action upon it as well. The centres can now operate only between 9 am to 9pm.

The guidelines which were issued for obtaining Health Trade Licences for operating Spa and Massage Centres in the city were approved on Monday. The guidelines strictly prohibit any kind of cross-gender massage in the premises while laying guidelines for the protection of children from sexual offences, preventing sexual harassment, and trafficking.

After the issue of human trafficking and exploitation was pointed out by Maliwal a task force was constituted to investigate into the report submitted by the Commission and take appropriate legal action and review the functioning of the establishments. Suggestions made by the Commission have been incorporated into the guidelines.

The order lays out specific provisions like provisions of self-closing doors and prohibition on latches and bolts inside the doors of the massage centre chambers while keeping external doors open during working hours. The centres will also need to have separate toilets and bathrooms for men and women as well as separate changing rooms.

The centres will only be able to employ people aged above 18 who possess a degree or diploma or a certificate in physiotherapy, acupressure or occupational therapy. They will also need to obtain Police Clearance Certificates for all employees and undertake police verification of the premises.

Male and female Spa centers will have to be in different sections of the premises and clearly demarcated with separate entry and no inter-connection, according to the new guidelines and it has also prohibited any form of sexual activity at the premises.

The Spa and massage centres will have to put out a declaration stating that "The spa massage centre is for spa & massage purpose only. If any customer employee/ employer is found involved in sexual abuse, then legal action as per the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and/or any other law will be taken against them. The same can be reported by calling at 112 and 181.

CCTV cameras with recording facilities must be installed at the entrance, reception and common areas of the centre and the footage of the last three months should at least be retained.

An Internal complaint committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place Act will also have to be established at centres with more than 10 employees, the guidelines said.