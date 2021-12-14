CM launches programme to help Delhiites practise yoga under trained instructors

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a programme that aims to help the city residents practise yoga regularly under the guidance of trained teachers.



A mobile phone number (9013585858) was launched by the chief minister on which people can give a missed call and get the guidance of yoga teachers under the programme, 'Dilli Ki Yogshala'.

A website — www.dillikiyogshala.com — was also launched on the occasion.

"People in groups of 25 can give a missed call on this number and the Delhi government will assign teachers. They will be required to identify a place like a park or a community hall to practise yoga," Kejriwal said at a programme of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

The 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme will begin from January with 400 teachers trained by the DPSRU. At least 20,000 people are expected to start practising yoga under their supervision, he said.

The Delhi government conceptualised free yoga classes for the city residents earlier this year and also allocated Rs 25 crore for it in the 2021-22 Budget.

Kejriwal hoped that like other initiatives of his government, such as free water and electricity and mohalla clinics, the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme will also be adopted by other states.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country that is aimed at the holistic improvement of public health. The hectic lifestyle of the current age is fraught with stress and lack of peace and yoga can help address these issues, he said.

The chief minister appealed to Delhiites to register in large numbers for the programme and attend classes every morning to keep their minds and bodies fit.

People can register online on 'www.dillikiyogshala.com' and provide the relevant details to be assigned a trained yoga instructor. Yoga classes will be conducted six days a week.