CM launches mega anti-pollution campaign involving citizen-reporting of polluting areas

New Delhi: Delhi has been experiencing poor air quality during the stubble burning season but this year things are about to change. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a mega anti-pollution campaign — Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virudh — to reduce air pollution levels in the city.



The campaign will include a Green Delhi mobile application, creation of a war room to monitor steps to curb pollution, processing of liquid solution for farm fields to prevent stubble burning, hotspot-specific action plans to contain pollution and subsidies for adopting electronic vehicles.

"If you witness a source of pollution, including vehicular and industrial emissions, click a photo of it and post it on the app. We have specified a deadline for each type of complaint. I will personally monitor the grievance redressal," he said while talking about the "Green Delhi" App.

CM Kejriwal while launching the campaign through a digital press conference said the need of the hour is to reduce the pollution, especially given the pandemic. "Polluted air can be life-threatening in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both affect lungs," he said.

The Delhi Government is also creating a war room against pollution for monitoring various measures to be implemented. "I will get the daily report of the frequency, impact and success of these activities. We are also drafting the tree transplantation policy. For instance, if an agency cuts a tree for construction purposes, they have to ensure scientific transplantation of a minimum of 80 per cent of affected trees, over and above compensatory afforestation of planting of 10 saplings," added the CM. Kejriwal said 13 points in Delhi have been identified for maximum pollution.

An intensive anti-dust drive was also launched to inspect construction sites across Delhi and impose heavy fines or challans if they are found not following anti-pollution measures. Mechanical sweepers will be intensively used by MCDs across Delhi to ensure no pollution due to road dust. "I have also instructed agencies to repair potholes as well. Anti-smog guns have also been installed across Delhi," he added.

He also said that under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy people will start getting subsidies on the adoption of EVs.

He said that there are 11 thermal plants in a radius of 300 km from Delhi, that generates electricity from coal which causes maximum pollution in Delhi. "Delhi has no thermal power plant. The Supreme Court had directed these plants to address the problem of pollution by December 2019, which hasn't been implemented as of now," added the CM.

The CM also convened a meeting with various departments, like the three MCDs, PWD, Delhi government, DPCC, Pollution Control Board, transport department and sought suggestions for ways to curb pollution in the city.