CM launches 'Desh ke Mentor' initiative, urges everyone to join

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme for the students of government schools in Delhi, under which schools will be providing children an opportunity to interact with young mentors who will give a guiding hand and assist the students in shaping their careers.



"We want the children to have a mentor who can, like an elder brother, sister or friend, give them a safe space to talk, share their inhibitions and get guidance. Mentors will help children recognise their stressors and lead a peaceful and calmer life in their toughest times," he said while launching the programme at the Thyagaraj Stadium here.

The government in a statement said that anyone in India can enroll as a mentor through the app developed by the Delhi government and that mentors do not need to visit the Capital or spend money and will only need to talk to the children for 10-15 minutes every day. The programme will be implemented in all schools across the city.

According to the structure of the programme, it will be of two to six months duration, with the first two months as compulsory modules and the remaining four months as optional. Mentors from various professional and academic backgrounds, between the ages of 18-35, will guide and support 2-5 students each studying in the government

schools.

Through the program, around 9 lakh children studying in Classes 9 to 12 across Delhi government schools will get the help of mentors in shaping their careers.

The mobile application through which mentors can sign up was developed with the help of Delhi Technical University. The app brings students and mentors together based on shared interests and based on the mentor's interests, mentees will be allotted.

The CM highlighted that when people from all over the country will come and mentor the children, then the entire country will become one family and all the walls of religion and caste will be broken.

And with the launch of the programme, social worker and actor Sonu Sood also took to Twitter and urged one and all to take up the mentorship so that the dream of educating children can be achieved. Sood had with the CM in Delhi announced the programme and agreed to be the brand ambassador for it.

"The mentor's work is to provide help, guidance, and ideas and the child's responsibility is to do hard work, smart work, and putting in consistent efforts and talent. As mentors, let us do the work of nurturing the dreams of the children together," Sisodia said.

The CM said that in the past, there used to be 16 lakh students in the government schools which has increased to 18,70,000 students. Around 2,70,000 students left private schools to join the government schools which is a huge achievement for his government — which has consistently focused at least a fourth of the budget on education.