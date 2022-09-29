CM launches blood donation drive, calls on people to donate twice a yr

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a mega blood donation drive on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

During the event, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader called upon everyone to pledge to donate blood twice a year and said there was a need to inculcate the culture of blood donation in a campaign mode as there were few voluntary donors.

Kejriwal said he wished to donate blood but could not do so for being a diabetic. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia donated blood on the occasion at Maulana Azad Medical College.

The AAP chief said camps had been set up at 70 places across the city and people were enthusiastically turning up to donate blood. He added that more camps would be set up next year.

Kejriwal also said it was Bhagat Singh's dream that everyone in the country was provided good education and health care and that the farmers and workers got their due.

The country will achieve unparalleled progress within five years if education and health services are improved for the 130 crore people, he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government would conduct campaigns throughout the year to motivate people to donate blood.

"Around 1,500-2,000 people donate blood on a regular basis and they are mostly those who have to give blood to a patient. We can make this a part of culture in Delhi by holding

blood donation drives on a massive scale."

A healthy person can donate blood every three months. "However, I appeal to the people to pledge on this occasion to donate blood at least twice a year," Kejriwal said and added it was a befitting tribute to Bhagat Singh as he sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country at a young age of 23 years.

Sisodia said there was an annual requirement of around 5.5-6 lakh units of blood in Delhi, and the daily number of donors was around 2,000.

"There is a need for more people to come forward for this noble cause. Every person who is medically fit should come forward and donate blood to save lives," he said, adding it would be a real tribute to Bhagat Singh.