CM, L-G condole death of former President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday evening condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at the Army hospital in Delhi after having fought for his life on ventilator-support for the last few days. While the CM prayed that the 13th President of India find a place at "God's feet", the L-G expressed his "deepest condolences". The CM said, "Sad news of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee passed away. May God place the departed soul at his feet and give courage to his family and loved ones to bear this sorrow." Meanwhile, the L-G said, "India has lost a distinguished leader. May God give strength to the family & friends to bear this loss with forbearance and fortitude!"