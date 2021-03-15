CM kicks-off sewer systems project for Kirari and Mundka

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Kirari area in the Capital to inaugurate the laying process of the large sewerage system project planned for the area. The CM reminded the people that he had kept his promise made ahead of the Assembly elections in 2020 and despite a shortage of funds due to the pandemic, he has managed to get the project rolling.



"This sewer project is huge and is worth Rs 500 crore. I told the officials to arrange for funds from anywhere, but start the project as soon as possible or I will not be able to face you all as I have promised you. All the officers and engineers arranged for funds for this project by proper planning and deducting money from various other fund allocations," the CM said.

The sewerage project which costs Rs 480 crore will be carried out in 114 unauthorised colonies and six villages of Kirari and Mundka constituencies. The state's Water Minister Satyendar Jain was also present at the event and said that the commencement of the work of setting up sewer lines in 114 colonies has begun, out of which 105 colonies are of Kirari and 9 colonies are of Mundka Vidhan Sabha.

Under the scheme, there are provisions to lay the sewer lines in the length of about 423 km. The scope of work also includes the construction of Waste Water Pumping Stations at Prem Nagar, Bhagya Vihar, and Pratap Vihar having a capacity of 6.5, 9.0, and 41 MGD, the government said in a statement.

"It may take four years as mentioned in the official papers since this is the biggest sewer project to date," the AAP's National Convener said adding that it may be completed before the four-year deadline.

While addressing the crowd Kejriwal said that his government has already provided water to every household in Kirari as promised and will now ensure sewer lines to every household and good roads and lanes.

"The people promised me that they will vote for me, they told me that I am a man of my words and I fulfill my promises. You kept your promise, you voted for AAP and we won the Kirari seat. I have come here today to fulfill my promise," the CM said. He spoke of his commitment to work for the development of unauthorised colonies which have been neglected by other parties before AAP. The CM said that despite facing backlash from opposition parties for providing free services such as water and free bus rides to people, he will continue in his endeavours to do so.

Interestingly, the CM also took the opportunity to up the ante on his party's rhetoric on working along the lines of "Deshbhakti" and "Ram Rajya", saying that he does not care if the BJP and Congress "curse him for his plans to hoist 500 flags in the city and send the elderly on free trips to the Ayodhya Ram Temple as long as he enjoys the "love of the people".