CM Khattar pushes to induct 5K e-autos on Gurugram's streets

gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched project Parivartan in Gurugram, flagging off the first 600 of what he said would be a fleet of 5,000 electric autorickshaws to be inducted onto the streets of the city. The first batch flagged off on Monday will ply in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Zone-4.



In order to improve the city's deteriorating air quality, the Haryana government now plans to phase out diesel autos that ply in Gurugram and replace it with electric autorickshaws altogether.

The Chief Minister on Monday announced that in coming months there will be 5000 e-autorickshaws that will be launched in Gurugram for which they are collaborating with several private players.

"The air quality in Gurugram is not healthy and therefore it was felt that steps were required to be taken to improve the situation. We have launched project Parivartan wherein we will work towards improving the public transportation system in the city and make a framework where there is a smooth transition from diesel to electric vehicles," said Chief Minister ML Khattar.

Officials wanted to introduce e-auto rickshaws from May and had also begun to talk to a large number of auto owners starting from April but the second wave delayed all timelines.

Taking cognisance of interests of drivers, the Gurugram Public officials assured them that not only would subsidies be given to drivers but they will be given additional value for the scrap parts of their diesel autos.

It was also highlighted that several charging stations for electric autos were being set up in areas of Golf Course Road, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Cyber greens area and Golf Course Extension Road.

But several auto union representatives have been unhappy with the decision and have urged the public authorities that rather than electric autorickshaws their diesel autos should be replaced with CNG autos — one reason being that it lasts longer.