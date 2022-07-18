CM Kejriwal urges Delhi to get precaution doses

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to Delhiites to get the COVID-19 precaution doses, saying only around 10 per cent people have done so far in the national Capital.



He also appealed to the parents of children in the age group 12-17 years to get them administered second dose of the vaccine.

"We ensured that the vaccine was available free of cost to everyone and the support of the Union Government was imminent. Today, I am appealing to all of you to take the precaution dose at the earliest. This dose needs to be administered after the first and second dose. Those who are yet to take the precaution should do it immediately," he said

Noting that a very small share of the total population has taken the precaution dose, he stressed that it is also available free of cost just like the other two doses.

"People are not required to pay any money, they just have to spare some time to get vaccinated. All the adults i.e., people aged more than 18 years who took the second vaccine more than six months ago can get this precaution dose," he said.

Sharing vaccination figures, he said that so far, a total of 3.5 crore vaccines have been administered in Delhi. Out of this, 1.81 crore are first doses, 1.53 crore are second doses.

"And only 18.5 lakh people have taken the precautionary dose. This means that a lot of people are yet to get the precautionary dose. This number is only 10 per cent of the people who got the first dose. We have a huge capacity of administering 1 lakh doses per day in Delhi, both private and government facilities included," he said.

The chief minister said the government will also set up camps in schools for vaccination of children, if the school authorities request the local district administration officials for the purpose.

"Children aged between 12-17 are eligible for a second dose but a lot of them are yet to take that dose. I request them as well as their parents to ensure that they get vaccinated," he said.

The chief minister also appealed people who have not received their second dose to do so at the earliest. The senior citizen, health workers and frontline workers also need to get precaution doses, he stressed.

Talking about the upgraded facilities for vaccination for the convenience of the people, he said that people can now also visit nearby mohalla clinics for getting inoculated.