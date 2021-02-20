'CM Kejriwal to meet protesting farmers today'

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will host protesting farmer leaders at a lunch at the Vidhan Sabha here Sunday afternoon where he will discuss with them the three contentious Central agricultural laws and other related issues, government sources said Saturday. However, the government as well as AAP leaders were tight-lipped about the names of the union leaders invited for the meeting.



Farmer leader Darshan Pal said they had not received any invitation from the Delhi government till Saturday evening.

A senior AAP leader said, "Discussions will be held at the meeting on various concerns of farmers over the agri laws and also the various aspects of the laws and its impact."

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi border under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha for nearly three months now against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. Earlier this month, a delegation of SKM leaders had met

Kejriwal, urging him for a judicial enquiry into the alleged "conspiracy" against the protesting farmers. mpost