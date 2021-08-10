CM Kejriwal to launch transport dept's 'faceless services' on August 11

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Department's faceless services will be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.



Under the initiative, people will be able to apply and get various transport-related documents like registration certificates as well as undertake learner's driving license test online, from the comfort of their homes without visiting a motor licencing office (MLO), officials said.

"All services except permanent driving license and vehicle fitness are now faceless, thereby meaning applicants don't have to visit transport authority offices," Gahlot said.

With this, Delhi will become the first state in the country to bring all transport-related services online, thereby allowing people save time and money spent on visiting MLOs, officials said.

Kejriwal is likely to launch the services from the IP Estate MLO, officials said, adding trials of online learning tests have begun at the Sarai Kale Khan and Vasant Vihar offices and over 50 people have been provided learning licences so far.

In another tweet, Gahlot congratulated a Delhiite who had given his learner's licence test online.

Gahlot also held a meeting with motor licensing officers to discuss ongoing preparations for the launch of the faceless services.

"Held a meeting with all the MLOs over preparations of the faceless services. All these faceless services will be dedicated to the public by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11," Gahlot said in a

tweet.