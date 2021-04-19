CM Kejriwal seeks 700 MT O2 supply to city, writes to Goyal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, after declaring publicly that Delhi was facing an acute shortage of oxygen and that medical oxygen had become an emergency in the Capital, wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal, flagging the urgent need of uninterrupted oxygen supply.



Significantly, in the letter, the CM highlighted that critical oxygen supply had been diverted from Delhi to other states and that the Capital

needs "uninterrupted supply o 700 MT of oxygen" and that 140 MT oxygen supply to INOX be restored.

The CM said that the output of INOX, one of the major suppliers to various hospitals in the capital, has been largely diverted to other States which has made the situation in the Capital worse. "At this critical juncture, it will not be possible for hospitals to enter into contractual arrangements with the new suppliers who have now been assigned to Delhi. This disruption is already starting to cause critical shortages across major hospitals," the letter stated.

In the letter he wrote, "On the basis of the standard formula prescribed by Govt. of India, a minimum requirement of 700 MT of Oxygen has been projected to your Ministry. The same was communicated to the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, vide letter dated 17/04/2021. A quick response in the matter is still awaited."