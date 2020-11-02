CM Kejriwal says zero dengue deaths a result of government campaign

New Delhi: Unlike in the past, this year the Capital has not recorded a single death due to Dengue with the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal giving the credit to the Delhi government's "10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute" anti-dengue campaign and the residents of the city.



In the 9th week of the campaign Kejriwal appeals to the citizens to join the campaign. He said that Delhi has again defeated dengue this year, the cases were further reduced and not a single death has taken place due to Dengue.

He twitted, "Today is the 9th Sunday of the ongoing campaign against dengue. I changed the water accumulated at my house. The cases of dengue have reduced even more and no dengue-related death has taken place in Delhi this year. Delhi has again defeated dengue. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar."

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain also chipped in and gave credit to the anti-dengue campaign for no dengue-related deaths this year. He tweeted, "Delhi people did it! No death due to dengue this year. There is also a sharp fall in the number of cases compared to the figures reported last year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' has been made a success by you all."

The anti-dengue campaign has received support from celebrities such as Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged the citizens of Delhi to religiously follow the Dengue prevention guidelines, such as inspecting their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water, or adding a layer of oil or petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.