CM Kejriwal reviews HIMS project

New Delhi: The Delhi Government's Health Information Management System (HIMS) is all set to be rolled out in 2022 with the department completing the vendor selection and bidding process.



"Soon the project will be near completion and ready to be presented to the Cabinet for approval," a senior official of the Health department said. Through the HIMS, people will receive an e-health card which will contain all medical information on the cloud.

Technical Evaluation and Approval of Technical Evaluation including clarification has also been completed. The officials present in the review meeting stated that the preparations for the first phase of the project will be completed by the end of 2021 and the implementation can be done in the beginning of the next year.

Call centres will be set up to address grievances in the next three months. The government also said in statement that the RFP Committee of the Health eCard project has outlined and reviewed the RFP.

"The timeline for the HIMS project must be expedited to ensure that people can access the best of the medical facilities and get freedom from their woes," the CM said.

The project entails Health Cards which will be assigned to each citizen, that will contain a repository of medical information. Doctors will be able to see patient's medical history using the card and the patients will be able to take appointments from home.

The Delhi Government will conduct surveys across the entire state to make sure every citizen can get their e-health card made.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the project along with the Health Minister Satyendar Jain and instructed the officers to expedite the timelines and also reviewed the progress of the Health Helpline and the eHealth Card which are two crucial elements of the

project.