CM Kejriwal presents MCD's report card

New Delhi: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal presented the MCD report card, which compares the statistics of various sectors under the MCD and Delhi government. Highlighting the loopholes of the MCD across education, healthcare, sanitation, and other significant domains, Kejriwal said that there are two models of governance in front of the people of Delhi and they have to decide which governance model is right for Delhi.



The AAP National Convener said, "I would like to put forth a difference in the education levels in primary schools of the MCD as well as the Delhi government senior secondary schools. The MCD has shut down 109 schools in the last nine years, the Delhi government has opened 20,000 new classrooms in their schools in the last five years. This equals setting up an infrastructure for around 500 new schools."

"Delhi MCDs are rated amongst the bottom 10 of the 49 largest cities for cleanliness by Government of India in December 2019. The biggest gift of the BJP to Delhi is the garbage and waste mountain in Ghazipur, which is expected to cross the height of the Taj Mahal in Agra," the CM added.

"Everybody knows that the real full form of MCD is the 'Most Corrupt Department'. Recently when BJP leader Vijay Goel was asked to speak on the matter of corruption in the MCD, he said, "Aap mujhse kahoge MCD kaisi hai. Mein kahoonga chor hai. Mujhe koi inkar nahi hai," he added.

Kejriwal said, "Most of the MCD dispensaries and hospitals are poorly maintained, with no availability of medicines, missing roof tiles, falling wall plasters, dirty corridors, and toilets. In the last three years, the combined health budget of all the three MCDs has reduced by Rs 97 crore. The health budget in Delhi has increased from 3,500 cr to 7,500 cr in the last five years."

The CM said, "You all have witnessed the attitude of the Delhi police in the last few days when the law and order situation in the state is serious. The people now have to decide between the governance of the BJP and the Delhi Police and the governance of the AAP with improvements in the education and health sectors in the city."

"We provide 200 units of free electricity, will they provide 1,000 units of free electricity as per their claims? We provide 20,000 litres of free water, will they provide 1 lakh litres of free water? And if what they are claiming is true, they should sanction the provision of free water and electricity in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to gain the trust of the people of Delhi," he added.