CM Kejriwal lays foundation stone of a six-lane flyover

New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 6-lane flyover being built between Anand Vihar and Apsara border. As per a government statement, Through this flyover project the Delhi government aims to decongest one of the national Capital's most crowded corridors. As per the government, the project is expected to be completed in the time span of fifteen months to offer a seamless ride to commuters. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Assembly Speaker and Shahdara MLA Shri Ram Niwas Goel were also present at the event alongside three local MLAs.



Kejriwal said, "We will complete the work of this flyover ahead of schedule and with a saving of Rs 115 crore. With the construction of this flyover in East Delhi, vehicles will pass through here quickly and the local people of East Delhi will lead a more peaceful life. We have seen flyovers worth Rs 300 crore being built for Rs 1,500-2,000 crore, but we are seeing a flyover worth 300 crore being built for 250 crore for the first time. Earlier, East Delhi was denied development, but since our government was formed, the step-motherly behaviour has stopped. This flyover will pass over Ramprastha, Shrestha Vihar and Vivek Vihar red lights and will be completed within 15 months. Our aim is to eliminate traffic jams and pollution from the roads of Delhi and make the roads beautiful. 77 traffic hotspots have been identified across Delhi, different plans are being made to free these hotspots to make Delhi jam free."

He further added, "We are running several pilot projects for beautification of roads of Delhi and their results will be out in the upcoming two months. Beautification of roads will take place on the basis of a successful model

among these."

Speaking on this occasion, Dy CM Manish Sisodia said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal gave the nod of constructing a 1.5 kilometre long flyover to solve the issue of traffic jams in this area. We are inaugurating it today and it will be ready soon. The Kejriwal government is constructing this flyover at a much lower cost than the rate generally set by the Central government to complete its projects. It is a small contribution by an honest government. CM Arvind Kejriwal always emphasises that we have to solve the issue of traffic jams in Delhi. We have to reduce pollution on streets of Delhi and the quality of roads should be of European standards."