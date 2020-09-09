CM Kejriwal launches online system to file consumer complaints

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts and said it will prove to be a milestone especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said consumers will now be able to file complaints from their homes any time and make payments online.

"It will prove to be an important step in the times of COVID-19... We have already been asking people to stay home," the chief minister said.

"I have been told that Delhi is perhaps the first state to start this kind of a facility. It will prove to be a milestone and set an example for other states to follow," he said.

Kejriwal said around 7,000 consumer cases in the state commission and more than 8,000 such cases in the district courts here were pending.

"I hope that these cases are settled soon," he said.

"In the last five years, the steps taken by the Delhi government in the field of education, health, electricity and water were discussed all over the country and the world. The online e-filing system will also prove to be a milestone," Kejriwal said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said, "The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has taken significant steps in the last six years, so that the disputes are resolved as soon as possible. Delhi is the first state to have launched the e-filing consumer complaints system".

He further said, "I want to congratulate the State Commission, NIC and the officials of the food and supply department. On behalf of the DSCDRC, I want to assure you we will do everything to provide convenience to the public and resolve consumer complaints at the earliest".