CM Kejriwal inaugurates 4 'Mahila Mohalla Clinics', 100 more on cards

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated four 'Mahila Mohalla Clinics' which have been developed as special primary healthcare facilities exclusively for women and for children under the age of 12 years. The CM informed that soon 100 such facilities will be available for the women in the national Capital.



As per CM Kejriwal the clinic will basically provide gynae as well as paediatrics facility.

"So, all the health issues of women and mostly pregnant women and adolescent children will be taken care of in these facilities. The staff in all of these facilities will be women and therefore we think that there will be an ease of communication for the women visiting these facilities," Kejriwal said during the inauguration ceremony. In addition to the 239 types of tests done at Mohalla Clinics, all tests related to female and

adolescent healthcare will be done in 'Mahila Mohalla Clinics' for free.

The doctors in most of these Mohalla Clinics are male persons and therefore the women may not feel as comfortable as they would with doctors of their own gender. They are also likely to have some health issues that the male doctor may not directly relate to. Therefore there had been the demand from the women in the city that there should be some Mohalla Clinics that are exclusively for them, Kejriwal said.

The CM inaugurated these clinics at a ceremony held at the Mahila Mohalla Clinic developed at DIZ Staff Quarters, Kaali Mandir. On this occasion, CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took stock of all the facilities provided at the clinic and talked to the doctors and staff present there. He also enquired about the whole process under which a patient would be attended and treated at the clinic. The first four clinics have been started at Basti Vikas Kendra JJ Camp Moti Lal Nehru Camp, Munirka; Sector – 4 DIZ Area; Sapera Basti, Kondli and DJB Sewage Pumping Station Batla House, Okhla.

He concluded, "As far as I know this is the first such Mahila Mohalla Clinic facility in the world and we are very proud to open this for the public today. Since the AAP government came into power in Delhi, over the years we have opened around 521 Mohalla Clinics and these have been highly appreciated by the people as well as Chief Ministers and other senior ministers of different states. We have had senior government officials from various states come to Delhi to study our 'Health Model' and try and implement such a facility in their states. I have full confidence that the Mahila Mohalla Clinic will also receive such a response from the people and other states and soon more such facilities will be available all over the country."