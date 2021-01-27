CM Kejriwal greets people on R-Day; salutes Corona warriors, soldiers, farmers

new delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday and saluted the corona warriors, soldiers of the country as well as the farmers for their "commitment and struggles".



Unfurling the national flag at his residence, the chief minister, in a video message, said glimpses of the great republic and the strength of its unity was witnessed on various occasions in the last one year.

"We saw doctors and nurses serving people putting their own lives at risk, we saw sanitation workers maintaining cleanliness, brave soldiers safeguarding the country and we saw the commitment and struggle of our 'annadatas' serving the people of this great republic amid the biggest pandemic in the history of human race."

He said the entire country salutes these "true servers" of the country, staying firm in the difficult times.

"With new hopes and aspirations, congratulations to you all on the 72nd anniversary of the largest Republic of the world," the chief minister said.