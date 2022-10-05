CM Kejriwal attends Ramlila at Red Fort

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attended the Ravan Dahan program organised by the Lav-Kush Ramlila Committee on the occasion of Vijayadashami near Red Fort as the chief guest and celebrated the festival with people of Delhi.



During the event, Kejriwal ceremoniously shot arrows at the idols of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad to promote the ideals of truth over evil. The Lav Kush Ramlila Committee felicitated the CM by presenting him with the Ramayana, a Ram Darbar, a Mace and Shawls.

Interestingly, the members of the Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee brought Chief Minister Kejriwal on stage

with the help of a massive trolley-swing. Kejriwal sat to watch the Ramlila staged at the function. The Ramlila Maidan was jam packed with a huge crowd of Ram devotees who were full of enthusiasm.

Addressing the function, Kejriwal congratulated and greeted all the people of India on the occasion of Dussehra and said, "Hearty congratulations to everyone on the occasion of Dussehra and Navratri. It is a festive season. I pray to Lord Ram for the happiness and well-being of everyone and their families. I wish you Godspeed and may all your wishes come true. I am quite happy that so many people have gathered to watch Ramleela. I have fond memories of watching Ramleela in my childhood everyday. Ramleela helps us

in getting attached to our culture and the life of Lord Ram gives a very powerful message. Children learn a lot of qualities from him. He made so many sacrifices in his life. On the eve of his coronation as the King of Ayodhya, he was called by the King Dashrath in his room where Mata Kaikeyi ordered him to live in exile for 14 years. Everyone in Ayodhya was on Lord Ram's side and if he wanted, he would not have gone into exile and instead, become the King. But Lord Ram was God himself. He did not even think twice and gave up the kingship to live in exile for 14 years. Such was his character and personality."