CM Kejriwal announces free ration for non-card-holders

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that all those in the Capital without a ration card will now also be eligible for free ration from Fair Price Shops across the city — a scheme to be implemented in the next three to four days. He said that the Delhi government is already providing free ration to around 72 lakh card-holders for May and June and that this benefit will be extended to anyone who declares they are poor, regardless of whether they have a ration card.



CM Kejriwal said that this measure was needed in these times, specifically because while card-holders get the benefit, many poor in the city fail to get a card because of the quota for cards set by the Centre being fulfilled.

"There are many people who are poor, and do not possess a ration card because the ration quota got fulfilled for Delhi. The Delhi government will provide ration to such people too. All those people who will declare that they are poor and need ration will be provided with ration," he said, adding that last year too the Delhi government had introduced this scheme and no one would require an income certificate to avail this benefit.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections of Fair Price Shops in the Shalimar Bagh area and took action against several FPS dealers. The Delhi government said Hussain found three FPSs closed.

He directed officers to take strict action against offending shops. One dealer was found opening the shop just for the inspection and the team seized its records.

The minister also directed officers to ensure that the shops are open during the designated hours and do not charge anything for the ration.

Hussain also interacted with beneficiaries and checked with them whether they were being charged for the ration supplies.