CM Kejriwal and Sisodia meet students who overcame personal challenges to score well

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia met 19 students of Delhi Government schools who performed well in CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations despite personal hardships. "Each one of you has faced a difficult situation, be it health complications of a family member or financial shortcomings at home, but you did not give up. By sheer determination you achieved such a good result," the chief minister said.



Khushboo's parents were in their village in U.P when her brother's (class VIII) and her examinations were going on during the North East Delhi riot followed by the lockdown. She took care of all household chores, her brother's and her own preparation for examinations. "I had no money left apart from my savings of Rs 1,500 which I used to survive in these two months when the riots broke out," she said. She scored 96.6 percent.

The CM said that it was a myth that poor people did not want to send their children to schools. "Delhi has shown that poor people will be an active collaborator in their child's education if the government shows serious intent," he said. "So many parents have started attending the parent-teacher meetings. It shows their dedication and commitment towards their kids' education," he added.

"In my family, girls were not allowed to study or pursue a career. We were taught Urdu but going to schools was out of the question. I have three brothers and one sister, and nobody in my family used to believe in girls' education, but it's because of my father who encouraged me. I studied hard and scored so well today," said Shameena Khatoon, a student of SKV who scored 95.6 percent in the board examination.

The Education Minister added that even though 98 per cent of the students did well, the remaining 2 per cent children are equally important and the government will reach out and find a way to support them.

CM Kejriwal said that it is the taxpayers' money that is being utilised to fund government schools, making education free and accessible to all students, so it is also the responsibility of the students to pay back to their nation when they grow up.