CM inaugurates cloverleaf on Mayur Vihar-I flyover

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the cloverleaf and ramps on the Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover on the Delhi-Noida Link Road on Saturday which will help ease travel between east Delhi and Noida. The chief minister also inaugurated service roads near the flyover.



According to a government statement, the project is a part of the Barapullah elevated corridor Phase-III from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.

"The service roads, cloverleaf loop, ramps, and cycle track are being inaugurated today. This will bring a huge relief to the people of this region as well as the entire east Delhi area from traffic jams," the statement quoting Kejriwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain were also present on the occasion along with local MLAs and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD).

"The way in which the PWD has been functioning is commendable. They finish projects before deadlines, complete them not only within the estimated costs but also save money, and craft more sustainable and cost effective designs.

"This has been made possible because an honest government is in power. We will now take Delhi's infrastructure to a whole new level," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also took to Twitter to share the news and said, "Inaugurated the new 'Cloverleaf' built on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Flyover today.

"With the opening of these loops and ramps of the Barapullah Phase-3, the people of Delhi will experience a lot of convenience in travelling. Especially people travelling between Delhi & Noida will benefit a lot from it."

A cloverleaf is a junction of roads intersecting at different levels with connecting sections forming the pattern of a four-leaved clover.