CM hands over Rs 1 cr 'samman rashi' to families of Delhi martyrs

New Delhi: The Delhi government provided 'samman rashi' of Rs 1 crore to the families of police personnel, air force officers and civil defence volunteers who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.



Among those, whose families were handed the amounts were ACP Sanket Kaushik, Constable Vikas Kumar of Delhi Police, Civil Defence Volunteer Parvesh Kumar, Air Force Squadron Leader Meet Kumar and Air Force NCE Rajesh Kumar.

While handing over the cheque, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will always stand by the family of Rajesh Kumar and all the other bravehearts in the city who have served the nation.

Kumar had sacrificed his life while he was on a sortie and his plane met with a fatal crash. The CM consoled the mourning family and said that the loss of his life can never be compensated for with anything but he hopes that the "samman rashi" will provide some support and strength to the family.

The state's cabinet minister Kailash Gahlot added that the compensation amount is being provided to the families of the martyrs as a token of respect and gratitude for the sacrifice made by the families.

"Two years ago Rajesh Kunar was posted in Arunachal Pradesh and sacrificed his life in the line of duty while serving the nation. Even though this society can in no manner compensate for their loss, we hope this small gesture of help from our side will bring them strength in this situation. We will always stand by them and support them," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government has already enrolled one of the sisters of the braveheart into Civil Defence and will extend the same provision to the other sister as well, he said.

An ACP in Delhi Police Sanket Kaushik was on duty checking vehicles on the service lane near Umrao Hotel at the Rajkori flyover in July 2020 when he was hit by a mini truck coming from Gurugram. He was admitted to AIIMS in a very critical condition, but the doctors unfortunately could not save him. Civil Defence Volunteer Parvesh Kumar was also killed in an accident while on duty and so was late Constable Vikas Kumar.

Late Flt. Lt. Sunit Mohanty, was also, like Kumar, killed in a crash while undertaking a maintenance mission in Arunachal Pradesh.