CM hails healthcare workers for 100 cr doses; Delhi close to 2 cr

New Delhi: The Capital on Thursday inched closer to the 2 crore Covid vaccination mark as the country celebrated the 100 crore mark. In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the country for this milestone and patted the backs of frontline workers who made this possible.



In a tweet in Hindi, the CM said, "Congratulations to all the countrymen on administration of 100 crore vaccine doses.salute to the doctor's, nurses and frontline workers who made this happen. We the countrymen have faced this illness. We will together defeat it for once and all."

And as some of the most historic monuments in the Capital were lit up by the Archaeological Survey of India to celebrate the vaccine milestone, the Delhi BJP distributed sweets and felicitated healthcare workers across the city. Many were also seen bursting firecrackers - banned by the Delhi government to reduce air pollution.

While Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta visited

a vaccination centre at Majnu Ka Tila to felicitate health and frontline workers there,

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari felicitated the

staff and frontline workers at Chandiwala Hospital in Shahdara.

In Delhi, 1,99,08,367 vaccine doses have been administered till now, according to data on the CoWin portal.