CM hails Corona warriors as Capital achieves 100% vaccination of 1st dose

New Delhi: Amid a rise in Omicron cases, Delhi on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid infections, the highest in a day since June 16, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.29 per cent, according to the city health department's data.



The spike in daily cases comes on Christmas eve and days ahead of the New Year festivities as people thronged markets and held gatherings despite health experts cautioning them not to lower guard. Delhi has witnessed an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the last few days.

On Friday, 180 fresh cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent. The city had logged 212 cases on June 16. Delhi had logged 118 cases on December 23; 125 on December 22; 102 on December 21; 91 on December 20 and 107 on December 19. With no death due to Covid reported on Friday, the number of fatalities in December stood at five. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

The total number of cases reported in Delhi so far rose to 14,42,813 and of them, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered. Active cases stood at 782, up from 684 on Thursday, according to the bulletin.

The number of people in home isolation stood at 375 on Friday while it was 336 a day before. The city had 207 containment zones on Friday, up from 204 a day before.

A total of 62,697 tests, with 57,583 RT-PCR and 5,114 rapid antigen ones, were conducted a day ago. The latest bulletin of the Delhi health department, however, did not specify the types of variants detected as far as the quantum of cases reported are concerned, neither did it mention whether the number of people testing positive included those who come from abroad as well. Genome sequencing takes seven to 10 days to process, officials had earlier said.

Meanwhile, doctors at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital said multi-vitamins and paracetamol tablets were the only treatment provided to Omicron patients.

The LNJP Hospital, which is the Delhi government's largest healthcare facility, has reported 40 cases of the Omicron variant till now. Nineteen of these patients have already been discharged.

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said first dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all people eligible for vaccination and hailed the healthcare and frontline workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC ) is in proactive mode of vigilance and monitoring the crowded markets and public places in its area for maintaining Covid appropriate behavior by the visitors, shopkeepers, residents and other stakeholders to contain the spread of Omicron.

To ensure the covid norms and guidelines as per DDMA order about curbing the spread of infection, NDMC's diffrent departments like

Public Health, Enforcement and Security teams are frequently visiting and inspecting the areas for enforcing the norms at various locations in New Delhi areas.