CM exhorts Delhiites to extend all possible help to protesting farmers

New delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to extend all possible help to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital and urged the Centre to hold talks with them at the earliest.



Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion of Gurupurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, and said AAP volunteers and MLAs are helping the farmers, who have been braving the cold weather to hold the protest, in any possible way they can.

Thousands of farmers continued to protest against the new agri laws for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital, even as the Delhi Police enhanced security at the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh as the number of protesting farmers swelled there.

Kejriwal wished everyone on the occasion of Gurupurab in a video message. "On this occasion, I appeal to all Delhiites to do whatever they can for the protesting farmers in all possible ways," he said.

Kejriwal also appealed to the government to hold talks with the farmers at the earliest.

The CM said that on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti he has reminded people of his teaching – Manav-Seva - "which is to serve people with all your heart, soul, and body."

"Today, the farmers of our nation are in distress, they are sitting on the borders of Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-UP, and are waiting for the central government to address their concerns for the last five-six days. How are our farmers surviving and sleeping at night under these severe cold conditions, when we are in our homes due to this cold? They are going through a lot of trouble," he said.

"I hope that the Centre holds talks with the farmers as soon as possible and agrees to their demands. The farmers are braving cold weather and holding their protest. AAP volunteers, MLAs and members are helping the farmers in all possible ways whether it is food, medical aid, water etc," Kejriwal said.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha also visited the Singhu Border and distributed blankets to protesters braving the coldest November Delhi has seen in 71 years. Chadha, who is also the Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman said that the DJB will ensure the availability of drinking water while the Delhi government has provided an ambulance with a first-aid facility, oximeter, food and portable toilets for the protesting farmers.

Chadha said, "The Delhi government and the Delhiites welcome the farmers from across the country. We will strengthen the voices of the farmers by standing shoulder to shoulder with them. The Central government should not make it a battle of their egos. By making it an ego battle, they are not listening to the concerns of the

farmers."

The farmers are protesting against the three laws — Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 — that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's

assent.