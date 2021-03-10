CM: Excellent Budget amid difficult times

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday termed excellent the Budget presented by his government, saying these were difficult times as the sources of income have shrunk and expenditure risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He also said that emphasis on Deshbhakti (patriotism) was the defining feature of the Budget.

It was an excellent Budget, presented by (Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister) Manish Sisodia amid difficult times. I am happy that the Budget estimate of Rs 69,000 crore is around 6 percent more than previous year's (Rs 65,000 crore), Kejriwal told a press conference.

Around 55 per cent of the amount proposed in the Budget is meant for schemes and programmes, which shows an efficient financial management, he said.

The chief minister said Delhi has always got a surplus Budget since the AAP came to power.

This Budget lays foundations of meeting the aspirations of people as the country celebrates 75th Independence Day, he said.

"Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympic games. We will create whatever infrastructure and other facilities are required for it," Kejriwal said during a post-Budget press conference.

Presenting the Budget earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said, "There is another big dream related to sports which I am placing before this

house... It is a dream to organise the Olympic Games in Delhi."

He said that the Olympic torch has never come to Delhi since the games began in Athens, Greece, in 1896.

"The 32nd Olympic Games are to be held in Tokyo. The next three host cities have also been decided. Our government aims to bring the sports facilities and the atmosphere towards sports competitions to such a level through the new Sports University that we can apply to host the 39th Olympic sports competitions for 2048," he said.