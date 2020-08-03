CM demands CBI probe in Punjab hooch tragedy

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked for a CBI probe into the Punjab hooch tragedy. The AAP chief, whose party is in the opposition in Punjab, alleged that none of the cases regarding illicit liquor in the last few months have been solved by state police.



The CM in a tweet said, "Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State government needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias."

"The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police," he said.

On Sunday, the death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy rose to 98. This has prompted the state government to suspend seven excise licenses and six police officials.

The tragedy in Punjab has been unfolding since Wednesday evening in three districts. Tarn Taran district reported 63 of these deaths, while 12 deaths have been reported from Amritsar and 11 in Gurdaspur's Batala district, according to reports. Opposition leaders have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who said that strict action will be taken against anyone found complicit in the case.