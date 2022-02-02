CM declares Rs 10L aid for survivor, says will fast-track case

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for the 20-year-old woman who was gang-raped and paraded through the streets in Kasturba Nagar by men and women related to a minor who, allegedly in unrequited love with the woman, had killed himself months ago.



The incident happened on Republic Day last week, where after abducting the woman, as many as eight women, men and three boys instigated the men and boys to rape her and then blackened her face, chopped her hair off and paraded her through the neighbourhood after garlanding her with a string of slippers.

While the Delhi Police has arrested the women and men involved in the case and also apprehended the juveniles, the Delhi Commission for Women has sought a detailed report on the security cover provided to the survivor and her family.

This comes after it was revealed that the woman's younger sister was also facing threats from the accused. Moreover, the Delhi Police have registered more cases against unknown persons for trying to spread rumours about the survivor and revealing her identity.

"I have ordered financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for helping this daughter. The Delhi government will make all possible efforts to give her justice. We will appoint a good lawyer for her. This case will be fast-tracked so the daughter gets justice at the earliest," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Tuesday, DCW chief Swati Maliwal and Law & Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot visited the survivor and her family near their home, which has been securely barricaded by the police in the area to prevent any law and order situations.

While the DCW has alleged that the accused were involved in the illegal liquor and drugs trade, an accusation the survivor repeated to Maliwal and Gahlot on Tuesday, according to the Delhi government, the DCW has sought a specific report on these allegations from the Delhi Police.

Despite the increased security around the survivor's residence, the DCW has recommended that she and her family be moved to a safe house after several people tried to reveal her identity. It has also sought a report on the protection provided to the survivor.

The Delhi Police has been given 72 hours to submit a detailed action taken report to the DCW along with the CCTV footage of the whole incident.

After meeting the survivor, Gahlot said, "We will send the case to the fast-track court and engage the best lawyer so that the culprits get strict punishment soon," with Maliwal adding, "We have also helped her file an application in the court for interim compensation and our team is there with her 24x7. Further, we will also rehabilitate the girl."