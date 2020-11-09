CM congratulates all for ensuring no dengue deaths this year as well

new delhi: Delhi Government's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign' concluded on Sunday with the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulating the residents of the city for their active participation in the anti-dengue campaign which has resulted in zero dengue



deaths.

The dengue cases in the city have come down to 489 this year from 15,867 in 2015. Compared to 60 dengue-related deaths in 2015, there have been no dengue-related deaths this year, the Delhi government said in a

statement.

Kejriwal on Twitter wrote, "Congratulations Delhi. Your participation and support in the 10-week campaign against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row. Not a single dengue-related death has been reported this time. Salute to the commitment of the Delhiites."

Similarly Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal government's 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign exemplifies how effective community-driven campaigns by the government can yield tangible results. Together, we were able to bring down dengue-related deaths to zero."

On September 6, the CM kickstarted the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign, by inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and

draining it.