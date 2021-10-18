CM condoles passing away of former head of Dhaka RKM Swami Ameyanandaji

Kolkata: Former head of Ramakrishna Math's Dhaka centre Swami Ameyanandaji Maharaj died at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan on Sunday evening. He was 90 years old and had been suffering from various old-age related ailments. He passed away at 8.25 pm.

In her condolence message Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Swami Ameyananda left a significant contribution in Ramakrishna movement. He had taken over the charge as the head of Ramakrishna Math and Mission in Dhaka in 2011. His works and teachings will be remembered by the devotees for years to come. A senior monk of the Ramakrishna order, Swami Ameyananda, was the head of Jayrambati centre for about two decades and Dhaka centre for three years. As a spiritual Guru, he administered spiritual initiation to thousands of devotees in Bangladesh.

According to a Press communiqué issued by the Ramakrishna Math authorities, cremation will be held at Belur Math on October 18 at 9 pm. Devotees may pay their last homage to the departed soul at Belur Math from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.